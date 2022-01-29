Bronx man fatally stabbed at swanky Midtown rooftop lounge

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing at a swanky Midtown rooftop lounge early on Saturday morning that claimed a 22-year-old man’s life.

Miles Gibson, 22, of Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx was found stabbed in the back inside the Harbor NYC Rooftop Terrace & Lounge, at 621 West 46th St., at about 4:05 a.m. on Jan. 29.

According to law enforcement sources, Gibson was involved in a dispute for reasons that remain under investigation. The argument turned violent, cops said, when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Gibson in the back.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct found Gibson unconscious and unresponsive at the location while responding to a 911 call about the incident.

EMS rushed Gibson to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Police sources described the suspect as a Black male in his 20s who was seen fleeing the lounge in an unknown direciton.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.