Bronx man shot dead near Harlem public housing complex

Detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a Bronx man dead in Harlem on Sunday night.

Police said the homicide happened at about 10:55 p.m. on July 17 near the King Tower Houses, a public housing complex at 70 West 115th St.

Officers from the 28th Precinct and NYPD PSA 5, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot, found Sean Tinsley, 34, of Waring Avenue in the Bronx with a gunshot wound to his head.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that Tinsley was shot not long after an interaction with an unidentified individual near the crime scene.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.