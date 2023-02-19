Cops seek suspect in brutal Brooklyn-bound subway assault

Cops are investigating a brutal assault aboard a southbound 4 train Saturday morning.

According to police, at around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 18, an unknown perp approached a 26-year-old man aboard the train and grabbed him by his collar. A brief struggle ensued and, when the train entered the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station, the suspect dragged the victim to the platform floor before punching him several times in the face.

The suspect — who police describe as a 5’10” tall man with dark complexion that’s approximately 200 pounds — fled on foot in an unknown direction, cops said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for bruises and swelling to his right eye and cheek.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering, a blue and yellow shirt, blue pants, and yellow sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.