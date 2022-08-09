Cat and Dog film festivals return to NYC’s Angelika theater

Returning this October will be the 5th annual NY Cat Film Festival and the 7th Annual NY Dog Film Festival with a world premiere of two short film programs. The festival will celebrate our furry friends and filmmakers with a love for pets from all across the world.

Annually, the festivals premiere in New York City and then pack everything up to show the rest of the country the amazing work and efforts directors put into their craft.

Using the medium of animated, narrative and documentary films filmmakers will show us the intimate and heartwarming moments that make their dogs and cats more than just pets, they’re family.

The film festivals will be hosted by pet wellness advocate and radio host Tracie Hotchner. Hocher founded the Radio Pet Lady Network, a radio show where listeners can learn new advice from veterinary specialists and pet experts.

The cat film festival will be held on Oct. 23 at Village East by Angelika on 181-189 2nd Ave. 10% of ticket costs will go towards the local NYC non-profit the Feral Cat Initiative. The Feral Cat Initiative has assisted more than 200 thousand cats and has spayed and neutered over 2,000 cats. Their journey began in 1903 when founder Mrs. Flora D’Auby Jenkins Kibbe decided to implement the idea of a “no kill” animal shelter in NYC. Since then Bideawee has been working tirelessly to aid pets in-need in NYC.

The dog film festival will be held on Oct. 23 also at Village East by Angelika on 181-189 2nd Ave. 10% of ticket costs will go towards the local non-profit NYC Second Chance Rescue. NYC Second Chance Rescue’s mission is to aid shelters as more and more animals flow into their spaces but adoptions dwindle. The organization speaks to lower euthanasia rates through community out reaches and education.

To learn more and buy tickets to the cat film festival, click here.

To learn more and buy tickets to the dog film festival, click here.