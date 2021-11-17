Chatty crook duped East Village man, stole cellphone and drained his bank accounts: cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police need the public’s help in finding two individuals who robbed a man in the East Village earlier this month and drained his bank accounts.

The NYPD released on Nov. 16 video footage of one suspect involved in the caper which occurred at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the area of 1st Avenue and East 4th Street.

Law enforcement sources said the crooks approached the 26-year-old male victim as he walked through the area and eventually coerced him into smoking an unidentified substance. Sources familiar with the investigation indicated that he may have been inebriated prior to the incident.

Moments later, authorities reported, the suspects forced the man into a nearby car, where he lost consciousness. Police said they then removed his cellphone and accessed several of the man’s bank accounts, without his permission, and transferred $4,500 in cash from them.

The perpetrators then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 9th Precinct. The victim did not suffer any injuries.

As shown on video, one of the suspects engages in a chat with a man near the crime scene on the morning of the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the heist or the robbers’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.