Chelsea slasher attacks pedestrian who was peeved at his bad driving: cops

Cops are looking for the Chelsea slasher who attacked a man who was apparently too critical of his driving skills last month.

The NYPD released on Jan. 3 images of the suspect behind the attack that occurred at 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022 near the corner of 10th Avenue and West 34th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the slasher, while behind the wheel of a vehicle traveling through the intersection, apparently drove up too close to the victim, a 36-year-old man who was crossing 10th Avenue westbound. Police said the victim threw up his hands over the close call and continued walking southbound along 10th Avenue.

But the gesture apparently prompted the slasher to stop and exit his vehicle, authorities said. Police reported that the perpetrator then ran toward the victim and, with a sharp object, slashed the right side of the man’s face, causing a laceration.

Following the attack, law enforcement sources reported, the assailant then returned to his vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 10th Precinct. The victim was listed in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital following the attack.

Police described the suspect as a man in his mid 20s with a light complexion, blonde long hair in a pony tail and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red hat, a white t-shirt, light-colored ripped jeans and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.