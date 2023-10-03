Quantcast
Colorado man arrested, charged in connection to June Chinatown shooting

Police on Monday arrested the alleged gunman suspected of shooting a man sitting in his car in Chinatown in June.

Khalil Smith, 24, of Colorado Springs, Colorado was taken into custody on Oct. 2 and is charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the June 2 killing.

According to authorities, the 28-year-old victim — whose name was not released by police — was sitting in his vehicle in front of 51 Chrystie St. at around 12:40 a.m. that morning when an unknown individual believed to be Smith approached him and engaged him in a verbal dispute.

As the argument escalated, police say Smith displayed a firearm and shot at the victim multiple times.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left cheek and a graze wound to the back of the neck. He took himself to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was treated for his injuries. The victim’s car also sustained damage as a result of the gunfire.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene along Chrystie Street on foot.

