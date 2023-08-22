Driver who allegedly struck several people outside Grand Central Station with stolen vehicle indicted: DA

Kyle Fernandez, 20, is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly stealing a Hyundai Tucson over the weekend before driving into pedestrians on Aug. 1,

The alleged driver of a stolen vehicle who injured seven people in Midtown earlier this month has been indicted and released on bail, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

Kyle Fernandez, 20, appeared in a Manhattan court Tuesday and faced a slew of charges after he allegedly mowed down seven people in a stolen vehicle near Grand Central Station and fled from police.

The chaotic scene unfolded on Tuesday Aug. 1 at around 5:30 p.m. after cops ran Fernandez’s license plate and discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Bronx. However, in a purported effort to escape repercussions, Fernandez apparently sped away on East 44th Street and 2nd Avenue before striking a bicyclist.

On 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue, Fernandez allegedly attempted to bypass traffic by driving onto the sidewalk, crashing into another vehicle, and hitting multiple pedestrians. Still trying to escape, he then made a U-turn and struck more pedestrians before crashing into another car and being apprehended by good Samaritans as he tried to flee on foot.

Two children were among those injured during the rampage with multiple people suffering broken bones. Fernandez was high at the time of the collision, according to police.

“As alleged, this driver injured seven people and put the safety of many other New Yorkers at risk as he recklessly careened throughout Midtown during rush hour. I am wishing all the victims in this incident a quick and speedy recovery from their injuries,” District Attorney Bragg said.

According to statements made in court, Fernandez was out on bail at the time of the incident for charges relating to assault and robbery. For this incident he is facing a laundry list of charges including seven counts of assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, and reckless driving.

Fernandez pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been released on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to reappear in court in October.