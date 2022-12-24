East Harlem bar rampage | Suspect sought for stabbing two men in wild attack

The suspect behind a wild East Harlem bar rampage earlier this week that left two men stabbed remains on the lam, police reported.

The NYPD released an image Friday of the perpetrator responsible for the brutal assault at Teddy’s Bar and Grill, located at 2171 2nd Ave., at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect — identified by the NYPD as Roland Codrington — walked into the restaurant with a pit bull and a baseball bat, and immediately confronted a 29-year-old female employee.

Without any prior provocation, authorities said, Codrington began choking the woman with the bat. That prompted the two men — a 35-year-old patron and a 31-year-old employee — to intervene.

But when they went to stop the attack, police sources said, Codrington allegedly turned his attention to them and stabbed them both. He stabbed the 35-year-old man in the chest and back, and the 31-year-old man in the back.

Following the bloody assault, cops reported, the perpetrator exited the bar and fled northbound along 2nd Avenue.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the 35-year-old man to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, and the 31-year-old man to Harlem Hospital; both were listed in stable condition.

The 29-year-old woman whom the suspect choked refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Codrington’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.