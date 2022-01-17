East Village killer posed as food delivery worker to shoot man dead at his apartment doorway: cops

An East Village killer posed as a food delivery worker to get inside an apartment building and shoot a 30-year-old man dead in the doorway of his residence last week, police reported.
The NYPD released video footage Sunday night of the suspect behind the hit, which occurred at about 9:57 p.m. on Jan. 14 within the Lillian Wald Houses, a public housing complex, at 691 FDR Drive.
According to law enforcement sources, 30-year-old Davon Venable and his father were at the residence when they heard a knock on the door, followed by an unknown individual outside asking, “Did someone call for an Uber?”
Police said Venable then walked over and opened the door to the killer, who shot him multiple times before fleeing
Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.