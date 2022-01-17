East Village killer posed as food delivery worker to shoot man dead at his apartment doorway: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

An East Village killer posed as a food delivery worker to get inside an apartment building and shoot a 30-year-old man dead in the doorway of his residence last week, police reported.

The NYPD released video footage Sunday night of the suspect behind the hit, which occurred at about 9:57 p.m. on Jan. 14 within the Lillian Wald Houses, a public housing complex, at 691 FDR Drive.

According to law enforcement sources, 30-year-old Davon Venable and his father were at the residence when they heard a knock on the door, followed by an unknown individual outside asking, “Did someone call for an Uber?”

Police said Venable then walked over and opened the door to the killer, who shot him multiple times before fleeing

Officers from the 9th Precinct and NYPD PSA 4, while responding to a 911 call about the shooting moments, found Venable with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and neck. EMS rushed him to Mount Sinai-Beth Israel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The video footage that police provided shows the suspect outside the apartment building, wearing gear typically worn by a food delivery worker, including a white helmet and a black jacket with reflective stripes. The suspect also wore tan pants and black shoes, while carrying blue and white bags. He’s shown riding away from the location on a red-and-black e-bike.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.