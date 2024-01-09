Quantcast
Manhattan

Hamilton Heights fire injures five people, including two firefighters: FDNY

Firefighter injured in Hamilton Heights blaze
Five people are injured, one of whom is in serious condition, after a 2-alarm fire tore through a Hamilton Heights apartment building on Tuesday.
Photo by Dean Moses

A two-alarm fire ripped through a Hamilton Heights apartment building on Tuesday morning, leaving five people injured — including two firefighters.

According to FDNY Deputy Chief James Donlevy, about 105 firefighters and EMS personnel, or about 30 units, rushed to 409 Edgecombe Ave. at 10:06 a.m. on Jan. 9 after flames broke out on the 12th floor. The inferno swiftly spread to the 13th floor, leading to the building’s evacuation.

“I felt worried that my neighbors might be in the building because they’re elderly and they might be trapped, it frightened me,” resident Kamala Davis said.

Five people are injured, one of whom is in serious condition, after a 2-alarm fire tore through a Hamilton Heights apartment building on Tuesday.
Two firefighters sustained minor injuries.Photo by Dean Moses

While battling the blaze, one person was rushed to Harlem Hospital in serious condition; two firefighters were also whisked to a nearby medical center for minor injuries. Two other injured residents refused medical treatment at the scene.

Residents could be observed huddling in the rain, some with dogs under their arms wrapped in towels as they watched the fire department battle the fire.

Residents could be observed huddling in the rain, some with dogs under their arms wrapped in towels as they watched the fire department battle the fire.
Residents could be observed huddling in the rain, some with dogs under their arms wrapped in towels as they watched the fire department battle the fire.Photo by Dean Moses

Chief Donlevy reported that inside, firefighters were met with harsh conditions that made extinguishing the fire difficult.

“It was heavy clutter conditions. There was a lot of fire in there, it gave us a hard time,” Chief Donlevy said.

The 2-alarm fire was placed under control around 11:31 a.m. Tuesday. Fire marshals are now investigating the cause.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell

Five people are injured, one of whom is in serious condition, after a 2-alarm fire tore through a Hamilton Heights apartment building on Tuesday.
Five people are injured, one of whom is in serious condition, after a 2-alarm fire tore through a Hamilton Heights apartment building on Tuesday.Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

