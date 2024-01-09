Hamilton Heights fire injures five people, including two firefighters: FDNY

Five people are injured, one of whom is in serious condition, after a 2-alarm fire tore through a Hamilton Heights apartment building on Tuesday.

A two-alarm fire ripped through a Hamilton Heights apartment building on Tuesday morning, leaving five people injured — including two firefighters.

According to FDNY Deputy Chief James Donlevy, about 105 firefighters and EMS personnel, or about 30 units, rushed to 409 Edgecombe Ave. at 10:06 a.m. on Jan. 9 after flames broke out on the 12th floor. The inferno swiftly spread to the 13th floor, leading to the building’s evacuation.

“I felt worried that my neighbors might be in the building because they’re elderly and they might be trapped, it frightened me,” resident Kamala Davis said.

While battling the blaze, one person was rushed to Harlem Hospital in serious condition; two firefighters were also whisked to a nearby medical center for minor injuries. Two other injured residents refused medical treatment at the scene.

Residents could be observed huddling in the rain, some with dogs under their arms wrapped in towels as they watched the fire department battle the fire.

Chief Donlevy reported that inside, firefighters were met with harsh conditions that made extinguishing the fire difficult.

“It was heavy clutter conditions. There was a lot of fire in there, it gave us a hard time,” Chief Donlevy said.

The 2-alarm fire was placed under control around 11:31 a.m. Tuesday. Fire marshals are now investigating the cause.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell