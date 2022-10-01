Harlem shooting leaves man critically injured

A Harlem shooting on Friday night left a 41-year-old man fighting for his life, and detectives desperately searching for the suspect responsible.

Police said the gunfire erupted at about 10:07 p.m. in front of an apartment building at 112 West 144th St.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the gunfire, found the 41-year-old man shot once in the head.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown and under investigation, law enforcement sources said Saturday morning.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. As of Saturday morning, police sources did not have a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.