Hochul announces $6.9 million grant for affordable housing complex for needy New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $6.9 million grant to erect a new development with 75 affordable housing units for those experiencing homelessness and survivors of domestic abuse.

The Freedom Village, owned by Barrier Free Living (BFL), is set to replace an existing, abandoned building in the Bowery section of Manhattan, with a new 12-story facility. Its intended design is meant to assist those in need with both single and family apartments.

“Expanding the housing supply is the cornerstone of my $25 billion, five-year housing plan, and today’s awards will move us one step closer toward achieving our goal of making New York a more affordable place for all,” Hochul said. “With sustainable designs, on-site supportive services, and expanded access to free or low-cost broadband internet, we’re not just building homes with these awards; we’re creating vibrant, more enduring communities.”

With an estimated total cost of $40.5 million (partially paid for through Hochul’s office), the Freedom Village will include more than just housing. The construction plans include administration offices, support spaces, community rooms and upper level outdoor recreation areas; the housing development will use these amenities to enrich its residents’ daily lives.

The space will also provide its occupants with recreational activities and management support to not only keep them safe, but ready to reintegrate with the workforce.

The entire building will be designed to meet Universal Accessibility standards such that all its residents are accommodated by the building’s architecture. BFL stated that their organizational mission is focused on “supporting individuals with disabilities to live dignified lives.”

According to JCJ Articteture’s website, the ones put in charge of the design, the contemporary, modern style of the building’s exterior “ought to look and feel like, the design reaches beyond the typical typology associated with ‘shelters’ by redefining the aesthetics.” JCJ said these vital institutions are ”keeping New York City alive, vibrant, and above all responsible for all of its citizens.” Both organizations seek to provide the residents of the Freedom Village with a sense of pride in their living.

According to The New York Housing Conference website, Freedom Village is meant to address the rapid gentrification of NYC. As market rate housing rises and retail opportunities are developed it is becoming increasingly difficult for people in need to find affordable housing that is both safe and well taken care of.

The project will work with other well-established neighborhood social service agencies, such as: Henry Street Settlement and Lower Eastside Family Union. These organizations will make sure the neighborhood stays a safe space for a diversity of people looking for affordable housing.

Representative Charni Sochet from New York State Homes & Community Renewal stated that the project was only awarded with funds last week.

“Coordinated investment in the project also includes financing from the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), and other local investments that round out the total development costs.”

They will be responsible for funding the $38.6 million deficit needed to get the Freedom Village fully financed.

Sochet added that they are working towards the completion of the facility in December of 2024.