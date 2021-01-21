Husband questioned in wife's death inside Upper East Side apartment | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are questioning the husband of an Upper East Side woman whom cops found dead in her apartment on Wednesday night.

Officers from the 19th Precinct responded to a 911 call about an unconscious woman inside a seventh-floor unit at 110 East 87th St. at about 10:02 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Upon arriving at the scene, police sources said, they located Janet Baran, 67, inside the residence, unconscious and unresponsive, with abrasions on her neck. Sources familiar with the investigation said the wounds appeared consistent with a possible strangulation.

Baran’s husband told police he found her moments before the cops arrived, lying face down on the living room floor. He told them that he then flipped her over and began performing CPR.

Responding paramedics pronounced Baran dead at the scene. Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police took Baran’s husband into custody at the scene and brought him to the 19th Precinct stationhouse for questioning. Law enforcement sources said there had been a prior history of domestic violence calls from the location.

For the moment, the NYPD has not classified Baran’s death as a homicide.

Updated at 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 21.