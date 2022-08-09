Labor Day weekend marks start of outdoor art exhibit in Washington Square Park

As the summer fades into fall we will get to celebrate the annual art festival with friends, family and the community that surrounds us. This coming Labor Day weekend will mark the start of the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit (WSOAE) in Washington Square Park.

“The show has gone up and down over the decades but it’s time, I hope, for an upswing,” said former Executive Director John Morehouse to The Brooklyn Rail reporter, Sharon L. Butler in 2009. “The basic idea of artists selling directly to the public at a free outdoor show seems to me quite sound and exciting.”

Now 13 years later the event is still going, featuring over 50 artists and craftsmen that create artwork across a variety of different mediums. The artists themselves will proudly display and sell their paintings, photography, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, glass and mixed media works to the public.

Artists from around the country come to New York City to sell at the famous exhibit. Quality standards are put in place by a group of judges who assess the quality, legitimacy and craftsmanship of all the artists on show. One lucky artist even gets to win “Best at Show” during the WSOAE’s festivities.

Drawing art lovers, tourists, simple passersby, students and so many more the artists will not be the only diverse crowd you’ll encounter. The festival will show the multi-cultural prowess NYC is known for.

The exhibit is free to attend and will take place on Sept. 3 – 5 as well as Sept. 10 – 11. The exhibit will be open for viewing and selling from 12 – 6 p.m.You can find the WSOAE north of Washington Square Park on University Place between Waverly Place and East 11th St.