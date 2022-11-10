Deranged goon in Lower Manhattan bashes subway cleaner’s face with lead pipe: cops

Police need the public’s help in finding the deranged goon in Lower Manhattan who attacked a subway custodian with a lead pipe last week.

The NYPD released on Thursday morning images and video of the assailant sought for the brutal assault that occurred at about 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 4 at the Chambers Street station on the E line.

According to law enforcement sources, the brute approached the worker, a 46-year-old woman subcontracted by the MTA, as she cleaned one of the platforms.

Without provocation, authorities said, the perpetrator smashed the worker’s face with a lead pipe. Other MTA employees who observed the attack ran after the suspect as he fled through the station.

Before they could catch him, however, the assailant hopped on board a Brooklyn-bound 2 train that headed southbound, police noted.

The incident was reported to the 1st Precinct and NYPD Transit District 2. EMS rushed the worker to Bellevue Hospital where she was treated for swelling and bruising to her face; she was listed in stable condition.

The bug-eyed suspect was pictured on camera fleeing through a subway turnstile while still holding the lead pipe in his hand.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.