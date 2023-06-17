Death on the 4 train: Man found fatally stabbed at Union Square station

The southbound platform of the Union Square station where the 4/5/6 trains stop.

A 32-year-old man was found fatally stabbed on board a 4 train in Manhattan early on Saturday morning.

Police continue to search for the suspect who murdered the victim, who was found unconscious on board a Downtown-bound 4 train at the Union Square station at about 4:02 a.m. on June 17.

Officers from the 13th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 4, in responding to a 911 call about an unconscious man, found the unidentified victim with stab wounds about the torso.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain unknown and under investigation, it was reported.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.