Sketch shows West Village subway creep who tried to rape woman at station

The NYPD released on Saturday morning a sketch of the subway creep who tried to rape a woman inside a West Village subway station last month.

Law enforcement sources said the attack happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the 14th Street station on the 1/2/3 lines, near 7th Avenue.

According to police, the suspect approached the 45-year-old woman as she stood on the northbound platform and punched her in the arm. He then hurled her to the floor and attempted to rape her.

That’s when other passengers intervened and stopped the attack, authorities noted. The creep then boarded an arriving northbound train and fled the area.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 2. The victim refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.