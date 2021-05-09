Midtown murder mystery: Man found fatally stabbed in hotel room

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are investigating the gruesome stabbing of a man inside a hotel room in Midtown on Saturday night.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct found the victim, believed to be in his 30s, stabbed multiple times about the neck, shoulder and head inside The Grand hotel at 38 West 31st St. at about 11:35 p.m. on May 8.

EMS units rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not know the man’s identity; sources familiar with the investigation said that no identification was found at the crime scene.

Detectives also do not know a possible motive for the killing. Officers had arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call about an assault in progress.

No arrests have been made thus far in the ongoing investigation. Police did not provide a description of a suspect.

Anyone with information about the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.