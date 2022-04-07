Quantcast
Manhattan Vintage brings largest show with over 90 vendors to Metropolitan Pavilion

By Esther Wickham
looking on a flea market for clothes
Photo via Getty Images

Ready to shop vintage? Manhattan Vintage Show is returning to the Metropolitan Pavilion from April 8-9. 

This event will display over 90 different ships showing off vintage collections of clothes, accessories and antique textiles from around the world. 

This year, the show will have Manhattan Vintage partner, Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, with Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer to help create the Pavilion to allow the visitors to experience every decade spanning throughout the 20 and 21 centuries.

The event will offer tickets for $20, located at Metropolitan Pavilion @ 125 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011. For more information and to buy your tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-manhattan-vintage-show-tickets-266412616307

