Murder at Pier 84: Midtown detectives seek five individuals linked to fatal stabbing near Circle Line & Intrepid Museum

The prime suspect behind the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man at Pier 84 in Midtown on July 13, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Midtown detectives are looking for five individuals connected to the cold-blooded, fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man at Pier 84 early on Thursday morning.

The NYPD released videos and images Thursday night of the prime suspect and four persons of interest linked to the homicide that occurred at about 5:50 a.m. on July 13 inside Pier 84, near the corner of 12th Avenue and West 44th Street — within walking distance of the Circle Line and the Intrepid Sea Air and Space Museum.

Police reported that the five individuals were together at Pier 84 when the prime suspect confronted the 35-year-old victim. According to WABC-TV, the suspect engaged the man, who had been sitting on a bench, in an argument before stabbing him in the chest.

Following the bloody assault, law enforcement sources said, he and the four persons of interest fled the Pier in an unknown direction.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct responded to reports of the stabbing. EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The video footage which police released shows the five persons of interest hopping over a turnstile at a nearby subway station.

Police described the prime suspect as a man with a light complexion and a Caesar-style haircut, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light-colored shorts and white sneakers while carrying a black cross-body bag and a black backpack.

The four persons of interest are described by police as follows:

A man with a dark complexion who wore a dark-colored baseball cap, a black shirt, blue shorts and two-tone sneakers while carrying a backpack;

A man with a light complexion who wore a two-tone cap, a white shirt, red shorts and red shoes;

A man with a light complexion who wore a light cap, a dark-colored sweatshirt, black shorts and sneakers; and

A man with a medium complexion who wore a dark-colored cap, a white shirt, gray pants and light blue sneakers while carrying a black cross-body bag and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.