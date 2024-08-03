Bronx man shot dead outside apartment building in precinct plagued by homicides

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a man to death on Friday evening.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly attack occurred in front of an apartment building at 1600 Sedgwick Ave. in Morris Heights, a high-rise apartment building overlooking the Major Deegan Expressway, at about 6:31 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Officers from the 46th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found Miguel Cruz, 47, of Bronx Park East with a gunshot wound to his head.

The 46th Precinct has been racked by homicides all year; according to the most recent CompStat report, the precinct had 17 murders year-to-date through July 28. The command had also seen 26 shootings, two more than the number reported year-to-date in 2023.

EMS rushed Cruz to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Saturday morning, police did not have details about a possible motive or a suspect’s description.

Citizen reported that the case was being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting, as police were said to be looking for a black or white Mercedes-Benz or BMW vehicle with dark tinted windows that was seen heading north along Sedgwick Avenue seconds after the shots were fired.

However, police sources could neither confirm if their incident was a drive-by shooting, nor if any vehicle had been seen fleeing the location.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.