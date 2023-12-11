BREAKING | Major Bronx building collapse prompts massive FDNY response

Firefighters comb through the rubble of a major building collapse in the Bronx on Dec. 11, 2023.

Firefighters in the Bronx are searching for survivors of a partial collapse at an apartment building on Monday afternoon.

Sections of the six-story building near the corner of Billingsley Terrace, near Phelan Place, in Morris Heights fell to the ground at about 3:38 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Some 200 firefighters are on the scene looking for any individuals who may be trapped under the rubble. NYPD drones are also in use. So far, no injuries have been reported, though that could change based on the ongoing search.

According to WABC-TV, Mayor Eric Adams and Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh are heading to the scene.

The NYPD advises all nearby residents to avoid the area while the emergency operation continues.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.