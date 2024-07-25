Police said a man was shot to death in Castle Hill on July 21, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives in the Bronx collared a 28-year-old suspect who allegedly shot a man to death in the borough on Sunday.

Julio Ramirez, of East 169th St. in the Bronx, was arrested on July 23 for allegedly pulled the trigger on 52-year-old Jose Baez on July 21 at around 4:13 p.m.

According to the police investigation, officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a person shot that day in the vicinity of 2010 Bruckner Blvd. in Castle Hill. When officers arrived, they found Baez shot in the head.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear right now if Baez and Ramirez knew each other, but police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Ramirez faces several charges, including second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a loaded firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Murders year-to-date in the 43rd Precinct is at a total of 7, remaining unchanged from the same period last year, according to the latest police data.