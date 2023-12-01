Woman found dead inside Chelsea trash compactor: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A woman was found dead inside a trash compactor in Chelsea on Friday, sparking a massive investigation, authorities said.

According to police sources, cops rushed to a luxury apartment building located at 540 West 28th St. at about 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 1, after they received reports of a person hurt at the location.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered a 24-year-old woman within the compactor, located in the building’s basement.

Detectives could be seen rushing in and out of the luxury condominium for several hours as they continued to investigate the grisly find.

Police did not comment on the condition of the body or if they are deeming the incident suspicious at this time. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.







