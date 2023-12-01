Quantcast
Chelsea

Woman found dead inside Chelsea trash compactor: cops

By Posted on
Police in Chelsea at scene where woman was found dead in trash compactor
Police investigate a woman found dead in a Chelsea trash compactor on Dec. 1st.
Photo by Dean Moses

A woman was found dead inside a trash compactor in Chelsea on Friday, sparking a massive investigation, authorities said.

According to police sources, cops rushed to a luxury apartment building located at 540 West 28th St. at about 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 1, after they received reports of a person hurt at the location.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered a 24-year-old woman within the compactor, located in the building’s basement.

Police at building where woman was found dead in trash compactor
Photo by Dean Moses

Detectives could be seen rushing in and out of the luxury condominium for several hours as they continued to investigate the grisly find. 

Police did not comment on the condition of the body or if they are deeming the incident suspicious at this time. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Photo by Dean Moses




