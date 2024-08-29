A woman miraculously survived Thursday afternoon after she threw herself from a transitional housing facility in Chelsea and landed on a parked pickup truck below, becoming entangled, authorities said.

The 31-year-old woman leapt from the roof of 202 West 24th St. at around 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 29, police sources said. Cops say the jumper landed on the parked pickup, becoming ensnared in the crumpled metal.

First responders had to use power tools in order to free the woman before she was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, and is expected to survive the fall.

The truck itself was left with an extremely large indentation from where the woman landed, along with a crushed rear tire. Tools and other items were strewn around the street.

The Christopher, the building from which she jumped, serves as permanent supportive housing for low-income or formerly homeless adults and persons living with HIV/AIDS, according to the facility’s website. It also houses those who have aged out of the facility’s foster care program.

Officers sealed off the street as detectives rushed in and out of the facility as part of the investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, contact the Crisis Lifeline at 988. Help is available 24 hours a day.