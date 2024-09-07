Creep in Chelsea drops woman’s pants and gropes her on street: cops

The suspect in Chelsea who, police said, sexually abused a woman on Sept. 3, 2024.

Detectives in Chelsea are on the hunt for a pervert who sexually abused a woman on a street earlier this week.

The NYPD released images of the creep behind the incident on Saturday morning, which occurred at about 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of West 26th Street and 11th Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the sicko walked up to the victim, a 28-year-old woman, and proceeded to pull down her pants and grabbed her buttocks.

Following the groping, he fled the scene on foot eastbound along West 26th Street.

The incident was reported to the 10th Precinct. Police said the victim was not physically injured.

As shown in the NYPD images, the suspect wore a blue-and-red shirt with black-and-white writing on the front and back, black shorts with white stripes down the side, black socks and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.