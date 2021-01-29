Irate gambler bashes Chinatown store worker with sign over lotto machine closure: cops | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It was not his lucky day.

An unhinged gambler who attacked a Chinatown store worker with a sign after missing the lotto playing deadline earlier this week remains at large, cops said.

Police released video footage Thursday night of the attack, which occurred at about 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 24 inside a deli at 52 Canal St.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect went wild after he went to play the lotto, but was told by the worker that the machines were closed for the night.

When the suspect began yelling, cops said, the worker asked him to leave the premises. At that point, authorities reported, the perpetrator picked up a yellow wet floor sign and smacked the employee with it about the body.

The gambler then knew when to walk away, police said, as he fled out of the store and entered a black BMW that fled eastbound along Canal Street.

Officers from the 7th Precinct responded to the incident. The worker sustained pain and swelling to his head and hand.

The suspect is shown on camera wearing a white face mask, a red hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, ripped blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.