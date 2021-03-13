East Harlem rape attempt suspect was caught hopping subway turnstile: sources | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The suspect in a violent rape attempt in East Harlem earlier this week was picked up by police Friday after being caught hopping a subway turnstile in Lower Manhattan, police sources said.

Jolart Wilson, 33 — a homeless man whose listed residence is a hotel on 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens — was booked on March 12 for first-degree attempted rape, criminal sex act and sex abuse for the March 10 attack at the corner of East 131st Street and Harlem River Drive.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that Wilson was initially arrested on March 12 for allegedly jumping a turnstile at a subway station in the confines of the 5th Precinct. Police sources did not disclose the location of the station where Wilson was caught.

Cops said Wilson was subsequently linked to the East Harlem attack after being positively identified in a photo lineup, and a warrant check.

According to law enforcement sources, Wilson allegedly confronted the 40-year-old woman at about 5:15 p.m. on March 10 in the vicinity of East 131st Street and the Harlem River Drive. The victim and suspect were not known to each other.

Police said Wilson allegedly grabbed hold of the woman and knocked her to the ground, then pulled the woman’s pants down and attempted to rape her — but the victim fought back. She managed to free herself from his grip, prompting the creep to flee the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was later reported to the 25th Precinct. EMS units brought the victim to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was treated for a minor head abrasion and released.