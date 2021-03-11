Violent creep sought for attempting to rape woman on East Harlem street | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the creep who attempted to rape a woman on an East Harlem street on Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 5:15 p.m. on March 10 in the vicinity of East 131st Street and the Harlem River Drive.

According to police, the perpetrator approached the 40-year-old victim as she walked through the area. He then grabbed hold of her and knocked her to the ground.

Police sources stated the attacker and victim were not known to each other.

Authorities said the suspect then pulled the woman’s pants down and attempted to rape her — but the victim fought back. She managed to free herself from his grip, prompting the creep to flee the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was later reported to the 25th Precinct. EMS units brought the victim to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was treated for a minor head abrasion and released.

On Thursday morning, the NYPD released video footage of the attacker, who’s described as an adult man with a dark complexion and a medium built. Cops said he was last seen wearing an orange knit cap, a black hooded jacket with the Nike and NFL logos on the front, a surgical mask, a black t-shirt with a white t-shirt underneath it, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.