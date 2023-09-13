East Harlem execution: Cold-blooded killer shoots man dead in broad daylight

A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in an execution style shooting in East Harlem on Sept. 13.

A cold-blooded killer executed a 34-year-old man on an East Harlem street in broad daylight on Wednesday morning, police and eyewitnesses reported.

The search continues for the gunman behind the brazen homicide that occurred at around 10 a.m. on Sept. 13 near the corner of East 119th Street and 3rd Avenue on Sept. 13 in what eyewitnesses describe as an orchestrated hit.

According to those who saw the violence unfold, two men on a scooter approached the victim before hopping off of the vehicle and firing several times, striking the man in the torso. The pair then apparently jumped back on the scooter and blew through a red light while fleeing eastbound on East 120th Street.

“He wasn’t moving at all, not at all,” Ricco, an eyewitness who didn’t want to disclose his full name, told amNewYork Metro. “When the ambulance was lifting him up, he was all stained with blood and even the blanket was covered in blood.”

The victim was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital in grave condition, according to police sources. He was pronounced dead a short time later; the NYPD has withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Cops are searching for two Black men, one wearing a white hooded sweatshirt while the other dressed in all black with white sneakers.

Detectives combed over the scene and found two shell casings.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.