Man, 55, dead after fatal East Harlem shooting: cops

A 55-year-old man was fatally shot in East Harlem Saturday night, cops said.

According to police, responding officers from Manhattan’s 25th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a person shot near East 116th Street and Lexington Avenue at around 11:26 p.m. on July 22. When cops arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the leg and torso.

The man — whose identity has not yet been released by police — was rushed by EMS to New York City Health and Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

A report on the Citizen app said authorities were canvassing the area for the gunman last night, who they believed at the time may have also been struck during the shooting. The app also said the man who died was “bleeding profusely” as authorities arrived.

Police had no additional information Sunday morning.

Despite a slight rise in reported robberies in the 25th Precinct, where the fatal shooting occurred, reports of crime in the six other major crime categories — murder, rape, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto — are either down or the same as last year, according to Police Department data.

Shootings are also down, according to the data. As of July 9, when the most recent data is available, there were 16 reported shootings in the area year-to-date — down nearly 16% from 19 during the same time frame last year.