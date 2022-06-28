East Harlem shooters sought for attacking man in parked car

Three East Harlem shooters who wounded a 25-year-old man as he sat in a parked car last weekend remain at large, police reported.

The NYPD released images Tuesday morning of the terrible trio connected to the shooting that occurred at 7:05 p.m. on June 24 across the street from an apartment building at 17 East 117th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrators ambushed the victim inside his car, displayed weapons and opened fire. Police said the victim was hit three times in the left arm, and grazed in the right leg by a bullet.

Following the shooting, authorities said, the trio fled the location in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 25th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the three shooters as men in their 20s with dark complexion and slim builds.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.