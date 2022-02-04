East Harlem shooting outside White Castle leaves one man injured: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is investigating an East Harlem shooting that left a man injured outside of a White Castle on Thursday evening.

According to police, at around 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 3 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at East 103rd Street and First Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

Paramedics took the victim to Metropolitan Hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that the motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, but the victim has a lengthy history with law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.