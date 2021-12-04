Two men shot on 4 train in East Harlem following dispute: cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men were shot and injured on the 4 train in East Harlem early Saturday morning moments after they were involved in a dispute with the gunman, police reported.

Detectives are continuing to search for the suspect who pulled the trigger on the victims at the 125th Street station, below Lexington Avenue, at about 12:13 a.m. on Dec. 4.

Moments earlier, according to law enforcement sources, the two men, ages unknown, had been arguing with the suspect on the platform while waiting for a Downtown-bound 4 train.

After the train arrived, authorities said, the two men boarded the train, and the suspect followed them on. Seconds later, the perpetrator pulled out a gun and blasted a number of rounds at them, then ran off the train and fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 25th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the shooting. One of the victims sustained gunshot wounds to his right leg and both arms, while the other man took a bullet to his stomach.

EMS brought both victims to local hospitals for treatment. So far, they’ve been uncooperative with detectives investigating the shooting, according to sources familiar with the case.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.