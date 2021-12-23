One man cuffed for alleged role in East Harlem subway shooting

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

One man was arrested in connection to a subway shooting in East Harlem earlier this week.

According to police, at 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 4 two men approached the two men, aged 21 and 22, as they sat down on a 4 train at the 125th Street subway station. The suspects picked a fight with the victims, which quickly became physical.

The fight escalated and resulted in one of the suspects pulling out a gun and firing multiple times, hitting the 21-year-old at least five times in his arms, legs and buttocks, and the 22-year-old once in the torso. EMS rushed the victims to a local hospital in stable condition.

On Dec. 22, 26-year-old Ronney Bernacet was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a loaded weapon. The investigation is ongoing.