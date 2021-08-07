Video shows suspect sought for fatal stabbing in East Harlem

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in East Harlem need the public’s help in finding the suspect who violently stabbed a homeless woman to death in a building stairwell earlier this week.

Jacklyn Delgado, 38, walked into the Wagner Houses at 2370 2nd Ave. along with the unidentified suspect at about 5:44 a.m. on Aug. 4, according to police. Not long after, law enforcement sources said, the two got into a verbal dispute over reasons that remain unknown at this time.

The words turned into bloodshed, cops said, when the suspect stabbed Delgado five times throughout the body. Following the attack, the perpetrator fled the scene on foot, heading southbound along 2nd Avenue.

Officers from the 25th Precinct and NYPD PSA 5 found Delgado about 20 minutes later. She was unconscious and unresponsive in the stairwell between the second and third floors.

EMS rushed Delgado to Harlem Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion believed to be between 45 and 55 years of age, standing between 6 feet and 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black mask, a black jacket and black pants.

The suspect was later caught on camera inside a nearby subway station.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.