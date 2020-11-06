Brooklyn man cuffed for killing Bronx man in Manhattan hit-and-run: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Brooklyn man was arrested for killing a man during a hit-and-run in Manhattan on Thursday evening.

Authorities say that at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 5, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at the intersection of East 120th Street and 3rd Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 28-year-old Ganesh Jaman, of Macombs Road in the Bronx, lying in the crosswalk, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma throughout his body.

EMS rushed to the location and declared Jaman dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that Jaman had been struck by a white Mercedes Benz, which was said to be operated by 43-year-old Marcos Villegas, of Cozine Avenue in Brooklyn. The vehicle was recovered at East 120th Street and Pleasant Avenue and Villegas was taken into custody.

Villegas was charged with being an aggravated unlicensed operator of a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.