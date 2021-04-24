Violent assault on man at East Harlem corner probed as possible hate crime

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police in East Harlem are on the hunt for the brute who violently beat a 61-year-old Asian man on Friday night in an assault now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The NYPD released video footage of the perpetrator viciously stomping on the victim at the corner of 3rd Avenue and East 125th Street at about 8:20 p.m. on Friday night, April 23.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached the 61-year-old man from behind and struck him in the back, knocking him to the sidewalk.

Once fallen, police reported, the attacker continued kicking and stomping on the man, causing “significant injury.”

Following the unprovoked assault, the perpetrator fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 25th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition. Law enforcement sources said his injuries include numerous contusions and lacerations to his face and head.

Not long after learning of the incident, police referred the case to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. Police sources said this is due to recent, ongoing attacks on members of the Asian community.

For weeks, the NYPD has been battling a surge of hate crimes against Asian New Yorkers. Thirty-one cases were reported in March 2021; there had been no reported bias crimes against Asian New Yorkers reported in March 2020.

An incensed Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter Saturday morning urging the public to help find the attacker in Friday’s incident.

This is outrageous. Make no mistake, we will find the perpetrator and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If you have any information on this vicious act of hate please contact @NYPDHateCrimes IMMEDIATELY. https://t.co/fkacVfST4K — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 24, 2021

Police described the attacker as a man with a dark complexion who wore a a multi-colored baseball cap, a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.