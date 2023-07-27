Greenwich Village slashing: Unhinged man cuts up two men with scissors, cops say

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Greenwich Village slashing on Thursday morning left two men injured, and a scissor-wielding suspect in cuffs, police reported.

According to police sources, the attack occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on July 27 at the corner of Jane and Hudson Streets.

While it remains unclear exactly what sparked the assault, authorities said, a 24-year-old man suffered a laceration wound to the arm while another victim was sliced on the neck.

The 24-year-old was treated on the scene by EMS, but law enforcement sources said it’s not clear where the second victim sought medical attention. Nonetheless, both are expected to make a recovery.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated the perpetrator apparently fled into a nearby E train and attempted to make his escape in Midtown.

Eagle-eyed officers spotted a person matching the suspect’s description at 43rd Street and 8th Avenue and took him into custody. Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator is currently undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.