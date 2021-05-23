Gunman sought for shooting man during Greenwich Village dispute

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Manhattan need the public’s help in finding the gunman who shot a 32-year-old man in Greenwich Village during a dispute earlier this month.

The NYPD released on May 22 images of the perpetrator behind the May 13 shooting, which occurred at about 11:20 p.m. in front of an apartment building near the corner of Waverly Place and 6th Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim engaged the gunman in a verbal dispute for reasons that have yet to be disclosed.

The argument then turned bloody, cops said, when the suspect pulled out a gun and began firing numerous shots at the victim — striking the man in left wrist, left forearm and groin area.

Following the gunfire, the perpetrator fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was later reported to the 6th Precinct. Police said the victim wound up being taken to Bellevue Hospital by private means for treatment. He was listed in stable condition.

The image that police provided shows the suspect wearing a black baseball cap and a black mask, along with a black hooded sweatshirt with a likeness of the Mona Lisa portrait on the front, a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.