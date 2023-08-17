Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

An unhinged man who allegedly attacked three people with scissors in the West Village last month has been indicted, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on Thursday.

Hasson Victoria, 45, from Queens, allegedly attempted to stab three men in a series of unprovoked attacks in a spate of about 10 minutes near Hudson and Charlton Streets on July 27, according to court documents.

The violent episode began at around 9:20 a.m. when Victoria purportedly tried to stab a 28-year-old man with a pair of scissors. From there, he walked several blocks, before lunging at a 24-year-old man with the shears about 5 minutes later. Although Victoria apparently aimed for his victim’s chest, he struck the man twice in his right arm.

The violence, however, did not end there. Victoria then walked towards Bleecker Street and Eighth Avenue where he used the scissors to stab a 45-year-old man in the neck. All victims survived.

Victoria was cuffed by cops several minutes later at West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue where officers found the weapon inside of his waistband.

“As alleged, Hasson Victoria lunged at three different men with a pair of scissors over the span of minutes — all during the morning rush hour — on public streets,” District Attorney Bragg said. “I want New Yorkers to know that we treat these violent attacks with the seriousness they deserve.”

Bragg thanked the Borough Manhattan Task Force, and the Midtown South Precinct for apprehending the attacker.

Victoria is charged with attempted assault in the first degree, assault in second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and attempted assault in the second degree.