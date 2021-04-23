Gunman sought for shooting man in the back in Harlem

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Harlem are looking for the gunman who shot a man in the back multiple times last month.

The NYPD released on April 23 video footage of the perpetrator behind the March 24 assault, which occurred at about 12:05 a.m. in front of an apartment building at 128 West 116th St.

According to police, the suspect approached a 24-year-old man at the location, pulled out a firearm and pumped four slugs into his lower back.

Law enforcements source said the motive for the shooting, and the events leading up to it, remain unknown and under investigation.

The gunman was long gone by the time the incident was reported to the 28th Precinct.

EMS units rushed the victim to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The video police released shows the suspect in the lobby of a nearby building wearing a black jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, with a charcoal gray bandana around his neck, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.