Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Harlem

Harlem Music Festival joins in the fun as Harlem Week continues

By
comments
Posted on
amnwHARLEM190724
Music by DJ Cosi gets people dancing during the Sundae Sermon, a five-hour dance party at St. Nicholas Park, during Harlem Week 2018. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner
Jeff Bachner

This year at New York City’s annual Harlem Week – a celebration of the vibrant and historic community – honored the neighborhood’s contribution to Black and Latinx music by holding the second annual Harlem Music Festival.

The festival, officially sponsored by Harlem Week and the West Harlem Development Corporation began Aug 2 and will run until Aug 21 this summer. 

The event is produced by renowned Harlem musician, Ray Chew and in the past has seen artists like Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Melba Moore and many other esteemed musicians. 

This year the festival will host numerous virtual and in-person performances and events, including gospel, spoken word and dance performances. 

Harlem Week, an annual celebration of the best of Harlem, works to promote the community’s rich African American, African, Caribbean, Latinx and European history as well as the arts, culture and business that thrive there.

Originally started in 1974, Harlem Week has grown from a one-day experience to a 10-day live and virtual event.

Given the success and popularity of the event, thousands of New Yorkers are expected to celebrate Harlem and its history as well as support its future.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC