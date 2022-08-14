Harlem Music Festival joins in the fun as Harlem Week continues

This year at New York City’s annual Harlem Week – a celebration of the vibrant and historic community – honored the neighborhood’s contribution to Black and Latinx music by holding the second annual Harlem Music Festival.

The festival, officially sponsored by Harlem Week and the West Harlem Development Corporation began Aug 2 and will run until Aug 21 this summer.

The event is produced by renowned Harlem musician, Ray Chew and in the past has seen artists like Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Melba Moore and many other esteemed musicians.

This year the festival will host numerous virtual and in-person performances and events, including gospel, spoken word and dance performances.

Harlem Week, an annual celebration of the best of Harlem, works to promote the community’s rich African American, African, Caribbean, Latinx and European history as well as the arts, culture and business that thrive there.

Originally started in 1974, Harlem Week has grown from a one-day experience to a 10-day live and virtual event.

Given the success and popularity of the event, thousands of New Yorkers are expected to celebrate Harlem and its history as well as support its future.