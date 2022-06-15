Here are a few ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Harlem this year

In the wake of nationwide activism and protests, Juneteenth continues to resonate in new ways with Harlem and the Harlems of the world by marking Juneteenth aka “Black Independence Day” (June 19) as a time to not only reflect and rejoice but to educate and emphasize African American history and achievements.

From outdoor cookouts, block parties, and parades, visits to museums and performance and entertainment venues to patronizing black-owned restaurants and businesses, the list of celebration options are endless. Join Chamber Members and Partners for these Juneteenth events:

Screening: “Summer of Soul” (…or, when the revolution could not be televised) / “Say their Names” with poet Gold, Suprina & Sounds of Heritage / DJ Boogie blind

In Association with NYC Parks and Marcus Garvey Park Alliance

Friday, June 17

7 to 10 p.m.

Marcus Garvey Park, 18 Mt. Morris Park West

The Ordering of Moses

Friday, June 17, 2022

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The Riverside Church, 490 Riverside Drive

This monumental event includes over 100 performers, including a 75-member choir with a 60-piece orchestra with organ, soloists, and conductor! Plus, a surprise performance.

Juneteenth Celebration Parade and Street Fair



Hosted by The Juneteenth Committee of Masjid Malcolm Shabazz

Saturday, June 18

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Festivities will start at 116th Street at Malcolm X Boulevard.

Booking Signing Event for Jamal Joseph aka Panther Baby

Presented by Harlem Heritage Tourism & Cultural Center

Saturday, June 18

6 p.m.

104 Malcolm X Blvd. between 115th & 116th Street

www.harlemheritage.com, 212-288-7888

Juneteenth Jubilee at First Baptist Church

Featuring Chamber Board Member Marko Nobles (Rhythm and Soul Radio)!

Saturday, June 18th and Sunday, June 19th

100-10 Astoria Boulevard

Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC

We are shutting down the block (again) to bring Live Entertainment, Food, Games, Raffles, Giveaways & So Much More!

Saturday, June 18

12 to 6 p.m.

W. 131st Street and Frederick Douglass Blvd.

“Images of the African Diaspora”

Juneteenth Art Exhibition hosted by the Daniel Taylor Group and the Order of the Feather Fraternity, featuring paintings by Kalif Ausby, photography by Allen Lloyd and video art by Khadim Diop.

Saturday, June 18

3 to 6 p.m.