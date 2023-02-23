‘It was an accident’ suspect says after Cops cuff him in deadly Harlem fish market stabbing

A worker at a Harlem fish market who allegedly stabbed two customers Tuesday night—one fatally—was arrested by police Wednesday and said he was sorry for leaving one of the men dead.

Junior Aquino Hernandez, 34, of the Bronx, allegedly stabbed two men while working at the Express Fish Market at 94 Saint Nicholas Place on Feb. 21, after a dispute erupted when one of them reportedly refused to pay for an order of shrimp. The victims were brothers, police said.

Hernandez, with his hands cuffed behind his back, was taken out of the 30th Precinct in shackles late Wednesday by detectives who were transferring him to Manhattan’s central booking. As Hernandez was placed in the rear of a police vehicle, he looked up sorrowfully and told reporters that he regretted having the dispute that left 25-year-old Malik Burrell dead and his brother 29-year-old Robert Burrell injured.

“It was an accident. I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to hurt them,” Hernandez said from the back of the squad car when asked if he had anything to say to the victim’s family.

According to police, the stabbing occurred at around 9:44 p.m. Tuesday after Robert allegedly refused to pay for a purchase of shrimp. NYPD sources say Robert initially had a brawl inside the store before leaving and then returning with younger brother Malik. This purportedly swiftly escalated into chaos as the siblings battled three workers.

The conflict spilled onto the street where Hernandez allegedly stabbed both men in the abdomen, per store security cameras. The men were rushed to Harlem Hospital by EMS where Malik succumbed to his wounds and Robert was placed in stable condition.

Police said that Hernandez initially fled the scene before later returning where he was taken into custody.

While workers say the brothers attempted to steal the seafood, family members are disputing the claim.

Hernandez is charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. His arraignment is pending.