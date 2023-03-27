Man in stable condition after shooting in Harlem apartment building: cops

Cops are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in Harlem Sunday night, police said.

According to police sources, a 24-year-old man was shot inside the St. Nicholas Houses at 200 West 131st Street at around 9 p.m. on March 26. Responding officers discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim is known to the Police Department, indicating that the incident may have been gang related.

Authorities say they are seeking two men with dark complexions who fled on foot and were last seen wearing black ski masks. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.