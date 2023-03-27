Quantcast
Harlem

Man in stable condition after shooting in Harlem apartment building: cops

By Posted on
Harlem Shooting
Police investigate a shooting at West 131 Street in Harlem on March 26.
Photo by Adrian Childress

Cops are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in Harlem Sunday night, police said.

According to police sources, a 24-year-old man was shot inside the St. Nicholas Houses at 200 West 131st Street at around 9 p.m. on March 26. Responding officers discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim is known to the Police Department, indicating that the incident may have been gang related.

Police investigate a shooting at West 131st Street in Harlem on March 26. Photo by Adrian Childress

Authorities say they are seeking two men with dark complexions who fled on foot and were last seen wearing black ski masks. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

