Pair of women rob East Village couple of more than $8K in property: NYPD

Cops are looking for the two women they say conned a couple out of more than $8,000 worth of property in the East Village over the weekend.

According to police, at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, a 43-year-old woman and 37-year-old man brought two unknown women back to their apartment near East 4th Street and First Avenue in the East Village. Cops say the couple fell asleep with the individuals still inside their home, and when they woke up, they realized the two women had made off with approximately $8,250 worth of jewelry, money and other property.

Police on Wednesday released security camera footage of the two women, seen in the building’s elevator wearing berets and lavish-looking clothing.

Cops say the suspects fled the apartment on foot toward Avenue A.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.