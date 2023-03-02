America’s oldest cheese shop located in Little Italy to continue 130-year legacy in New Jersey

The famed signs of Alleva Dairy that have been a staple of Little Italy’s scenery for 130 years were taken down on March 1. Passers-by saw fixtures, counters and machinery from inside the shop get loaded up and taken to storage, seemingly signaling the end of the beloved cheese shop.

But, even as everything branding the building as hers was hauled away, Alleva Dairy owner Karen King announced that March 1, 2023, does not mark the end of Alleva Dairy; rather, it is just a new chapter.

After dealing with the difficulties of the pandemic, rising rent and disputes with the landlord, Alleva Dairy was facing its eleventh hour when it received the miracle it needed.

“Thanks to the vision, generosity and commitment of businessman and developer Jack Morris, president and CEO of Edgewood Properties, Alleva Dairy will be opening a 3,700-square-foot store,” said King.

Alleva Dairy’s tradition of serving overstuffed subs, fresh mozzarella and cannolis will continue at 9 Polito Ave. in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

In the shop’s history, it has never called another building home. During the 130 years it spent in New York City, it captured the hearts of not only NYC residents but also celebrities from all around, including Danny DeVito, Vin Diesel, Leah Remini, Tommy Lasorda and more.

King thanks her neighbors, the media, strangers from all over the country and her devoted customers whom her shop has served for generations for the support she has received leading up to this transition.

With all the recent uncertainty the shop faced, King assures one thing: “Alleva Dairy will continue and will be bigger and better than before.”