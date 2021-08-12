Homeless man cuffed for violent Lower East Side stabbing

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A homeless man was booked on attempted murder charges Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old man in the chest during a dispute on the Lower East Side last weekend, police reported.

Asaun Johnson, 24, allegedly got into an argument with the victim in front of an apartment building at 204 Forsyth St. at about 11:50 a.m. on Aug. 7.

The words turned violent, cops said, when Johnson allegedly went on the attack, stabbing the victim in the chest with a sharp object. The suspect then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 5th Precinct. EMS transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Johnson was caught days after the NYPD released video footage of the stabbing suspect in the vicinity of Stanton and Orchard Streets.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance.